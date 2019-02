En wikipedia se escribió:

The animation was ordered by government's Marxism office, an initiative of the Communist Party of China started in 2004. A production team to work on "The Leader" was formed in 2016. It was produced by animation studio Dongmantang and/or Wawayu in partnership with the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences , the government-owned People's Daily newspaper, the think tank Weiming Culture Media, the Inner Mongolia Film Group, the Propaganda Department of the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region Party Committee, and the Communist Youth League Central Propaganda Department. Its production is in conformity with the Chinese president Xi Jinping 's demand for people to be familiar with Marx's life story and not to forget China's socialist past while pursuing the "great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation". The work is also part of the celebration of the 200th anniversary of Marx's birth held by the Chinese government.On December 18, 2018, Bilibili announced through the social media site Sina Weibo that it would "soon" stream the series. It was later set to start streaming on January 28, 2019.