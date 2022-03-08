Dos días
Dva dnya
Grigori Stobovoi (Unión Soviética, 1927) [57 min]
(filmaffinity)
Dva dnya
Grigori Stobovoi (Unión Soviética, 1927) [57 min]
(filmaffinity)
Sinopsis:
- [fuente] Durante la Guerra Civil de 1917-1921 en Ucrania, un terrateniente y su familia huyen de las tropas bolcheviques, que se encuentran ya en las afueras de la ciudad. El portero fiel (Anton) se queda atrás para proteger los objetos de valor de la familia, enterrándolos en el jardín. Durante la caótica huida en la estación, el hijo del propietario se separa de la familia y regresa a la propiedad, donde Anton lo esconde en su pequeño cuarto del desván. Por la noche, la mansión es ocupada por bolcheviques dirigidos por el hijo de Anton, Andrii. Anton no comparte las ideas políticas de su hijo y se resiste a mostrar su amor por él. Hasta que sucede algo...
Ficha técnica
- Formato: Largometraje.
Guión: Solomon Lazurin.
Música: Boris Lyatoshinsky.
Fotografía: Daniil Demutsky (B&W).
Productora: VUFKU.
Reparto:
- Ivan Zamychkovsky (Anton, portero).
- Sergei Minin (Andrii).
- Valeriy Gakkebush (joven maestro).
- P. Stroganov.
- Aleksandr Chuverov (doctor).
- Fedotov (oficial de Denikinist).
- V. Grunberg (oficial de Denikinist).
- G. Kalmykov (oficial de Denikinist).
- Viktor Komar (oficial de Denikinist).
- Arseni Kuts (soldado del Ejército Rojo).
- Lagutkin (oficial de Denikinist).
- O. Nazarova (mujer del terrateniente).
- Josef Rapoport (oficial de Denikinist).
- N. Rudakov (vigilante).
- N. Sokolova (criada).
- Tarasevych (propietario).
- Mili Taut-Korso (mujer de Andrii).
- Vladimir Uralskiy (soldado del Ejército Rojo).
Idioma original: Ruso.
WEB-DL VO - MP4 [810 Mb] (fuente)
detalles técnicos u otros: mostrar contenido
General
Complete name : Dva Dnya (Grigori Stobovoi, 1927).mp4
Format : MPEG-4
Format profile : Base Media / Version 2
Codec ID : mp42 (isom/mp42)
File size : 811 MiB
Duration : 57 min 25 s
Overall bit rate mode : Variable
Overall bit rate : 1 974 kb/s
Encoded date : UTC 2016-03-15 11:18:53
Tagged date : UTC 2016-03-15 11:18:53
gsst : 0
gstd : 3445770
Video
ID : 1
Format : AVC
Format/Info : Advanced Video Codec
Format profile : High@L3.1
Format settings : CABAC / 1 Ref Frames
Format settings, CABAC : Yes
Format settings, RefFrames : 1 frame
Codec ID : avc1
Codec ID/Info : Advanced Video Coding
Duration : 57 min 25 s
Bit rate : 1 779 kb/s
Maximum bit rate : 4 249 kb/s
Width : 1 280 pixels
Height : 720 pixels
Display aspect ratio : 16:9
Frame rate mode : Constant
Frame rate : 25.000 FPS
Color space : YUV
Chroma subsampling : 4:2:0
Bit depth : 8 bits
Scan type : Progressive
Bits/(Pixel*Frame) : 0.077
Stream size : 731 MiB (90%)
Tagged date : UTC 2016-03-15 11:20:17
Codec configuration box : avcC
Audio
ID : 2
Format : AAC LC
Format/Info : Advanced Audio Codec Low Complexity
Codec ID : mp4a-40-2
Duration : 57 min 25 s
Bit rate mode : Variable
Bit rate : 192 kb/s
Maximum bit rate : 201 kb/s
Channel(s) : 2 channels
Channel layout : L R
Sampling rate : 44.1 kHz
Frame rate : 43.066 FPS (1024 SPF)
Compression mode : Lossy
Stream size : 78.9 MiB (10%)
Title : IsoMedia File Produced by Google, 5-11-2011
Language : English
Encoded date : UTC 2016-03-15 11:19:52
Tagged date : UTC 2016-03-15 11:20:17
- Descargar con Telegram desde RebeldeMule_Cine1
Descarga directa: Mega
Subtítulos: incluidos en castellano