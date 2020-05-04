General

Complete name : 060.avi

Format : AVI

Format/Info : Audio Video Interleave

File size : 889 MiB

Duration : 1 h 34 min

Overall bit rate mode : Variable

Overall bit rate : 1 315 kb/s



Video

ID : 0

Format : MPEG-4 Visual

Format profile : Simple@L3

Format settings : BVOP1

Format settings, BVOP : 1

Format settings, QPel : No

Format settings, GMC : No warppoints

Format settings, Matrix : Default (H.263)

Codec ID : XVID

Codec ID/Hint : XviD

Duration : 1 h 34 min

Bit rate : 1 191 kb/s

Width : 584 pixels

Height : 320 pixels

Display aspect ratio : 1.85:1

Frame rate : 25.000 FPS

Color space : YUV

Chroma subsampling : 4:2:0

Bit depth : 8 bits

Scan type : Progressive

Compression mode : Lossy

Bits/(Pixel*Frame) : 0.255

Stream size : 806 MiB (91%)

Writing library : XviD 1.1.0 Beta2 (UTC 2005-04-04)



Audio

ID : 1

Format : MPEG Audio

Format version : Version 1

Format profile : Layer 3

Codec ID : 55

Codec ID/Hint : MP3

Duration : 1 h 34 min

Bit rate mode : Variable

Bit rate : 112 kb/s

Channel(s) : 1 channel

Sampling rate : 48.0 kHz

Frame rate : 41.667 FPS (1152 SPF)

Compression mode : Lossy

Stream size : 74.8 MiB (8%)

Alignment : Aligned on interleaves

Interleave, duration : 24 ms (0.60 video frame)

Interleave, preload duration : 548 ms

Title : Audio

Writing library : LAME3.90.

Encoding settings : -m m -V 4 -q 2 -lowpass 16 --abr 112