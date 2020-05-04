Familia
Fernando Léon de Aranoa (España, 1996) [95 min]
(wikipedia | filmaffinity)
Sinopsis:
- [fuente] Santiago después de levantarse baja a la cocina, donde lo espera toda la familia para felicitarlo: es su cumpleaños. Todos le cantan el "Feliz cumpleaños", y él empieza a abrir los regalos; cuando le toca el turno al de su hijo pequeño, se enfada y dice que no le gusta.
Luis Deltell, en "Familia (Fernando León de Aranoa, 1996)", en Madrimasd, 27 de enero de 2012, escribió:[...] La película hace una crítica hacia el modelo familiar. Una familia que cada vez está más inmersa en problemas de incomunicación, falta de cariño, engaños conyugales, falta de respeto hacia los mayores. Problemas que quedan perfectamente retratados y puestos de manifiesto en el film. A pesar de ello, también nos muestra a la familia como institución esencialmente necesaria para el ser humano. Familia que en caso de no poseerse se es capaz de contratar: “Es mucho mejor estar mal acompañado que estar solo”. Carlos F. Heredero lo sintetiza de forma magistral con la siguiente frase: “La familia como imposición y como necesidad, como mentira y como verdad; en definitiva, como aparece y funciona entre todos nosotros; es decir, como realidad que hay que soportar y como ficción necesaria”.
Rodada en 1996, la película recibió el Goya a la mejor dirección novel y fue nominada al mejor guión original, premio que se llevo ese año "La buena estrella". El reparto de la película está encabezado por Juan Luis Galiardo junto con una genial Amparo Muñoz que acababa de regresar a la gran pantalla en ese momento.
En definitiva, "Familia" es una película tremendamente divertida a pesar de que cuenta una situación bastante triste. La película nos invita además a pensar y reflexionar sobre toda una serie de comportamientos habituales en nuestro modelo familiar y en nuestra forma de vida actual. En palabras de su productor Gracia Querejeta: “La ficción y la realidad, el teatro y la vida, la simulación y la verdad, se entrecruzan y superan para generar una reflexión tan incisiva como lúcida sobre la función y también sobre las servidumbres de la institución familiar”.
Ficha técnica
- Guión: Fernando Léon de Aranoa.
Música: Varios.
Fotografía: Alfredo F. Mayo.
Productora: Elías Querejeta, Esicma, Televisión Española (TVE), Canal+ España, Albares Production.
Reparto:
- Juan Luis Galiardo (Santiago).
- Amparo Muñoz (Carmen).
- Ágata Lys (Sole).
- Elena Anaya (Luna).
- Chete Lera (Ventura).
- Juan Querol (Carlos).
- Raquel Rodrigo (Rosa).
- Aníbal Carbonero (Nico).
Premios:
- 1997: Goya: mejor dirección novel.
Idioma original: Castellano.
DVDRip VO - AVI [699 Mb] (fuente)
General
Complete name : Familia.(Spanish).DVD-Rip.XviD-mp3.by.FreAk.TEAm.(elitefreak.net).avi
Format : AVI
Format/Info : Audio Video Interleave
File size : 699 MiB
Duration : 1 h 34 min
Overall bit rate : 1 034 kb/s
Writing application : VirtualDubMod 1.5.10.2 (build 2540/release)
Writing library : VirtualDubMod build 2540/release
Video
ID : 0
Format : MPEG-4 Visual
Format profile : Advanced Simple@L5
Format settings : BVOP2
Format settings, BVOP : 2
Format settings, QPel : No
Format settings, GMC : No warppoints
Format settings, Matrix : Default (H.263)
Codec ID : XVID
Codec ID/Hint : XviD
Duration : 1 h 34 min
Bit rate : 896 kb/s
Width : 560 pixels
Height : 304 pixels
Display aspect ratio : 1.85:1
Frame rate : 25.000 FPS
Color space : YUV
Chroma subsampling : 4:2:0
Bit depth : 8 bits
Scan type : Progressive
Compression mode : Lossy
Bits/(Pixel*Frame) : 0.211
Stream size : 606 MiB (87%)
Writing library : XviD 1.1.2 (UTC 2006-11-01)
Audio
ID : 1
Format : MPEG Audio
Format version : Version 1
Format profile : Layer 3
Format settings : Joint stereo
Codec ID : 55
Codec ID/Hint : MP3
Duration : 1 h 34 min
Bit rate mode : Constant
Bit rate : 128 kb/s
Channel(s) : 2 channels
Sampling rate : 48.0 kHz
Compression mode : Lossy
Stream size : 86.6 MiB (12%)
Alignment : Aligned on interleaves
Interleave, duration : 40 ms (1.00 video frame)
Interleave, preload duration : 504 ms
- Familia.(Spanish).DVD-Rip.XviD-mp3.by.FreAk.TEAm.(elitefreak.net).avi [699.42 Mb]
Descargar con Telegram desde RebeldeMule_Cine2
DVDRip VO - AVI [889 Mb] (fuente)
