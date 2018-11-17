Hablar con la pared
Alberto Leal (España, 2018) [2 min]
Sinopsis:
- [propia] Un indigente se acerca a un comedor de la Iglesia para pedir comida, pero como es domingo la monja se niega a atenderle porque no tiene voluntarios para servirle.
Ficha técnica
- Guión: Alberto Leal.
Fotografía: Carlos Aguilera.
Producción: Alberto Leal.
Productora: Leal Films.
Reparto:
- Pepe Tarduchi.
- Marisa Luengo.
Idioma original: Español.
WEBRip VO - MP4
Reproducción: