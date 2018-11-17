RebeldeMule

Opciones
X

Hablar con la pared (A. Leal, 2018)

Que duren menos de 20 minutos.
Publicar una respuesta

Hablar con la pared (A. Leal, 2018)

Nota Sab Nov 17, 2018 8:15 pm
Hablar con la pared
Alberto Leal (España, 2018) [2 min]

Portada


Sinopsis:

    [propia] Un indigente se acerca a un comedor de la Iglesia para pedir comida, pero como es domingo la monja se niega a atenderle porque no tiene voluntarios para servirle.

Ficha técnica


Reparto:

  • Pepe Tarduchi.
  • Marisa Luengo.

Idioma original: Español.




WEBRip VO - MP4 (fuente)
detalles técnicos u otros: mostrar contenido
General
Complete name : Hablar con la pared (2018)_HD_WEB.mp4
Format : MPEG-4
Format profile : Base Media / Version 2
Codec ID : mp42 (mp42/mp41/isom/avc1)
File size : 68.5 MiB
Duration : 1 min 57 s
Overall bit rate mode : Variable
Overall bit rate : 4 877 kb/s
Encoded date : UTC 2018-10-12 08:51:12
Tagged date : UTC 2018-10-12 08:51:12

Video
ID : 1
Format : AVC
Format/Info : Advanced Video Codec
Format profile : High@L4
Format settings : CABAC / 5 Ref Frames
Format settings, CABAC : Yes
Format settings, RefFrames : 5 frames
Codec ID : avc1
Codec ID/Info : Advanced Video Coding
Duration : 1 min 57 s
Bit rate : 4 736 kb/s
Width : 1 920 pixels
Height : 1 080 pixels
Display aspect ratio : 16:9
Frame rate mode : Constant
Frame rate : 25.000 FPS
Color space : YUV
Chroma subsampling : 4:2:0
Bit depth : 8 bits
Scan type : Progressive
Bits/(Pixel*Frame) : 0.091
Stream size : 66.5 MiB (97%)
Writing library : x264 core 157 r7M 303c484
Encoding settings : cabac=1 / ref=5 / deblock=1:0:0 / analyse=0x3:0x113 / me=hex / subme=8 / psy=1 / psy_rd=1.00:0.00 / mixed_ref=1 / me_range=16 / chroma_me=1 / trellis=2 / 8x8dct=1 / cqm=0 / deadzone=21,11 / fast_pskip=1 / chroma_qp_offset=-2 / threads=34 / lookahead_threads=5 / sliced_threads=0 / nr=0 / decimate=1 / interlaced=0 / bluray_compat=0 / stitchable=1 / constrained_intra=0 / bframes=3 / b_pyramid=2 / b_adapt=2 / b_bias=0 / direct=3 / weightb=1 / open_gop=0 / weightp=2 / keyint=infinite / keyint_min=25 / scenecut=40 / intra_refresh=0 / rc_lookahead=50 / rc=crf / mbtree=1 / crf=20.0 / qcomp=0.60 / qpmin=5 / qpmax=69 / qpstep=4 / vbv_maxrate=5500 / vbv_bufsize=15000 / crf_max=0.0 / nal_hrd=none / filler=0 / ip_ratio=1.40 / aq=1:1.00
Encoded date : UTC 2018-10-12 08:51:12
Tagged date : UTC 2018-10-12 08:51:12
Color range : Limited
Color primaries : BT.709
Transfer characteristics : BT.709
Matrix coefficients : BT.709
Codec configuration box : avcC

Audio
ID : 2
Format : AAC LC
Format/Info : Advanced Audio Codec Low Complexity
Codec ID : mp4a-40-2
Duration : 1 min 57 s
Bit rate mode : Variable
Bit rate : 137 kb/s
Channel(s) : 2 channels
Channel layout : L R
Sampling rate : 48.0 kHz
Frame rate : 46.875 FPS (1024 SPF)
Compression mode : Lossy
Stream size : 1.92 MiB (3%)
Encoded date : UTC 2018-10-12 08:51:12
Tagged date : UTC 2018-10-12 08:51:12




:str: Reproducción:

Publicar una respuesta

Volver a Cortos de ficción

Desarrollado por phpBB® Forum Software © phpBB Group
Traducción al español por Huan Manwë para phpBB España
phpBB SEO
contacto(a)rebeldemule.org
Antes de empezar, un par de cosas:

Puedes usar las redes sociales para enterarte de las novedades o ayudarnos a difundir lo que encuentres.
Si ahora no te apetece, puedes hacerlo cuando quieras con los botones de arriba.

Facebook Twitter
Telegram YouTube

Sí, usamos cookies. Puedes ver para qué las usamos y cómo quitarlas o simplemente puedes aceptarlo.