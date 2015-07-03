Jóvenes ocultos
The Lost Boys
Joel Schumacher (EE.UU. de América, 1987) [98 min]
(wikipedia | filmaffinity)
Sinopsis:
- [fuente] Sam (Corey Haim) y Michael Emerson (Jason Patric) son dos chicos americanos muy convencionales. Tras el divorcio de sus padres, se instalan con su madre en la tranquila ciudad de Santa Carla (California), donde corren rumores sobre vampiros. La personalidad de Michael cambia sensiblemente cuando empieza a ir con una banda de moteros cuyo líder es el carismático David (Kiefer Sutherland). A su madre no le gustaría nada saber en qué se está convirtiendo.
Marc, en @libroscinecómic, el 13 de febrero de 2019, escribió:Film ochentero de culto que resignificó el miedo a las tribus urbanas ("The Warriors", "El justiciero de la noche", etc) volteando la tortilla en clave de humor comiquero semi sangriento, para mostrar que el verdadero peligro era el ciudadano medio WASP votante de Reagan.
Ficha técnica
- Guión: Janice Fischer, James Jeremias, Jeffrey Boam.
Música: Thomas Newman.
Fotografía: Michael Chapman.
Productora: Warner Bros. Pictures.
Reparto:
- Kiefer Sutherland (David).
- Jason Patric (Michael Emerson).
- Corey Haim (Sam Emerson).
- Corey Feldman (Edgar Frog).
- Jami Gertz (Star).
- Dianne Wiest (Lucy Emerson).
- Barnard Hughes (abuelo Emerson).
- Jamison Newlander (Alan Frog).
- Edward Herrmann (Max).
- Billy Wirth (Dwayne).
- Alex Winter (Marko).
- Brooke McCarter (Paul).
- Chance Michael Corbitt (Laddie).
- Alexander Bacon Chapman (Greg).
Idioma original: Inglés.
Secuencias
DVDRip Dual - AVI (XviD-mp3-AC3) (fuente)
detalles técnicos u otros: mostrar contenido
General
Complete name : Jovenes.Ocultos.(Spanish.English).DVD-Rip.XviD-mp3-AC3.by.er_calderilla.(proteinicos.es).avi
Format : AVI
Format/Info : Audio Video Interleave
File size : 1.27 GiB
Duration : 1 h 33 min
Overall bit rate mode : Variable
Overall bit rate : 1 948 kb/s
Writing application : VirtualDubMod 1.5.10.2 (build 2540/release)
Writing library : VirtualDubMod build 2540/release
Video
ID : 0
Format : MPEG-4 Visual
Format profile : Advanced Simple@L5
Format settings : BVOP1
Format settings, BVOP : 1
Format settings, QPel : No
Format settings, GMC : No warppoints
Format settings, Matrix : Default (MPEG)
Codec ID : XVID
Codec ID/Hint : XviD
Duration : 1 h 33 min
Bit rate : 1 424 kb/s
Width : 704 pixels
Height : 276 pixels
Display aspect ratio : 2.551
Frame rate : 25.000 FPS
Color space : YUV
Chroma subsampling : 4:2:0
Bit depth : 8 bits
Scan type : Progressive
Compression mode : Lossy
Bits/(Pixel*Frame) : 0.293
Stream size : 951 MiB (73%)
Writing library : XviD 1.2.0SMP (UTC 2006-01-08)
Audio #1
ID : 1
Format : MPEG Audio
Format version : Version 1
Format profile : Layer 3
Format settings : Joint stereo / MS Stereo
Codec ID : 55
Codec ID/Hint : MP3
Duration : 1 h 33 min
Bit rate mode : Variable
Bit rate : 128 kb/s
Channel(s) : 2 channels
Sampling rate : 48.0 kHz
Frame rate : 41.667 FPS (1152 SPF)
Compression mode : Lossy
Stream size : 81.5 MiB (6%)
Alignment : Aligned on interleaves
Interleave, duration : 24 ms (0.60 video frame)
Interleave, preload duration : 278 ms
Writing library : LAME3.90.
Encoding settings : -m j -V 4 -q 2 -lowpass 17.6 --abr 128
Audio #2
ID : 2
Format : AC-3
Format/Info : Audio Coding 3
Commercial name : Dolby Digital
Codec ID : 2000
Duration : 1 h 33 min
Bit rate mode : Constant
Bit rate : 384 kb/s
Channel(s) : 6 channels
Channel layout : L R C LFE Ls Rs
Sampling rate : 48.0 kHz
Frame rate : 31.250 FPS (1536 SPF)
Bit depth : 16 bits
Compression mode : Lossy
Stream size : 257 MiB (20%)
Alignment : Split accross interleaves
Interleave, duration : 40 ms (1.00 video frame)
Interleave, preload duration : 500 ms
Service kind : Complete Main
- Jovenes.Ocultos.(Spanish.English).DVD-Rip.XviD-mp3-AC3.by.er_calderilla.(proteinicos.es).avi [1.27 Gb]
Subtítulos: castellano (emule)
HD 720p Dual - MKV (x264-AC3) (fuente)
detalles técnicos u otros: mostrar contenido
General
Unique ID : 207682360790459298843618692290375969902 (0x9C3E2AF21B070509A339D54B28ADEC6E)
Complete name : Jóvenes.ocultos.(Spanish.English.spanishsub.englishsub).HD.720p.x264-AC3.by.KaNyO.mkv
Format : Matroska
Format version : Version 4
File size : 3.86 GiB
Duration : 1 h 37 min
Overall bit rate : 5 678 kb/s
Encoded date : UTC 2015-07-03 17:39:14
Writing application : mkvmerge v7.9.0 ('Birds') 64bit
Writing library : libebml v1.3.1 + libmatroska v1.4.2 / Lavf55.12.0
Video
ID : 1
Format : AVC
Format/Info : Advanced Video Codec
Format profile : Main@L4
Format settings : CABAC / 4 Ref Frames
Format settings, CABAC : Yes
Format settings, RefFrames : 4 frames
Codec ID : V_MPEG4/ISO/AVC
Duration : 1 h 37 min
Bit rate : 5 013 kb/s
Width : 1 280 pixels
Height : 528 pixels
Display aspect ratio : 2.40:1
Frame rate mode : Constant
Frame rate : 23.976 (24000/1001) FPS
Color space : YUV
Chroma subsampling : 4:2:0
Bit depth : 8 bits
Scan type : Progressive
Bits/(Pixel*Frame) : 0.309
Stream size : 3.41 GiB (88%)
Writing library : x264 core 142 r2479 dd79a61
Encoding settings : cabac=1 / ref=1 / deblock=1:0:0 / analyse=0x1:0x111 / me=hex / subme=2 / psy=1 / psy_rd=1.00:0.00 / mixed_ref=0 / me_range=16 / chroma_me=1 / trellis=0 / 8x8dct=0 / cqm=0 / deadzone=21,11 / fast_pskip=1 / chroma_qp_offset=0 / threads=3 / lookahead_threads=1 / sliced_threads=0 / nr=0 / decimate=1 / interlaced=0 / bluray_compat=0 / constrained_intra=0 / bframes=3 / b_pyramid=2 / b_adapt=1 / b_bias=0 / direct=1 / weightb=1 / open_gop=0 / weightp=1 / keyint=240 / keyint_min=24 / scenecut=40 / intra_refresh=0 / rc_lookahead=10 / rc=crf / mbtree=1 / crf=18.0 / qcomp=0.60 / qpmin=0 / qpmax=69 / qpstep=4 / vbv_maxrate=20000 / vbv_bufsize=25000 / crf_max=0.0 / nal_hrd=none / filler=0 / ip_ratio=1.40 / aq=1:1.00
Default : Yes
Forced : No
Color range : Limited
Color primaries : BT.709
Transfer characteristics : BT.709
Matrix coefficients : BT.709
Audio #1
ID : 2
Format : AC-3
Format/Info : Audio Coding 3
Commercial name : Dolby Digital
Codec ID : A_AC3
Duration : 1 h 37 min
Bit rate mode : Constant
Bit rate : 192 kb/s
Channel(s) : 2 channels
Channel layout : L R
Sampling rate : 48.0 kHz
Frame rate : 31.250 FPS (1536 SPF)
Bit depth : 16 bits
Compression mode : Lossy
Delay relative to video : 78 ms
Stream size : 134 MiB (3%)
Title : Audio español
Service kind : Complete Main
Default : Yes
Forced : No
Audio #2
ID : 3
Format : AC-3
Format/Info : Audio Coding 3
Commercial name : Dolby Digital
Codec ID : A_AC3
Duration : 1 h 37 min
Bit rate mode : Constant
Bit rate : 448 kb/s
Channel(s) : 6 channels
Channel layout : L R C LFE Ls Rs
Sampling rate : 48.0 kHz
Frame rate : 31.250 FPS (1536 SPF)
Bit depth : 16 bits
Compression mode : Lossy
Delay relative to video : 78 ms
Stream size : 312 MiB (8%)
Title : Audio inglés
Service kind : Complete Main
Default : No
Forced : No
Text #1
ID : 4
Format : PGS
Muxing mode : zlib
Codec ID : S_HDMV/PGS
Codec ID/Info : Picture based subtitle format used on BDs/HD-DVDs
Duration : 1 h 36 min
Bit rate : 10.1 kb/s
Count of elements : 1846
Stream size : 7.02 MiB (0%)
Default : No
Forced : No
Text #2
ID : 5
Format : PGS
Muxing mode : zlib
Codec ID : S_HDMV/PGS
Codec ID/Info : Picture based subtitle format used on BDs/HD-DVDs
Duration : 1 h 36 min
Bit rate : 12.8 kb/s
Count of elements : 2280
Stream size : 8.84 MiB (0%)
Default : No
Forced : No
- Jóvenes.ocultos.(Spanish.English.spanishsub.englishsub).HD.720p.x264-AC3.by.KaNyO.mkv [3.86 Gb]
Subtítulos: incluidos en castellano e inglés
