General

Unique ID : 207682360790459298843618692290375969902 (0x9C3E2AF21B070509A339D54B28ADEC6E)

Complete name : Jóvenes.ocultos.(Spanish.English.spanishsub.englishsub).HD.720p.x264-AC3.by.KaNyO.mkv

Format : Matroska

Format version : Version 4

File size : 3.86 GiB

Duration : 1 h 37 min

Overall bit rate : 5 678 kb/s

Encoded date : UTC 2015-07-03 17:39:14

Writing application : mkvmerge v7.9.0 ('Birds') 64bit

Writing library : libebml v1.3.1 + libmatroska v1.4.2 / Lavf55.12.0



Video

ID : 1

Format : AVC

Format/Info : Advanced Video Codec

Format profile : Main@L4

Format settings : CABAC / 4 Ref Frames

Format settings, CABAC : Yes

Format settings, RefFrames : 4 frames

Codec ID : V_MPEG4/ISO/AVC

Duration : 1 h 37 min

Bit rate : 5 013 kb/s

Width : 1 280 pixels

Height : 528 pixels

Display aspect ratio : 2.40:1

Frame rate mode : Constant

Frame rate : 23.976 (24000/1001) FPS

Color space : YUV

Chroma subsampling : 4:2:0

Bit depth : 8 bits

Scan type : Progressive

Bits/(Pixel*Frame) : 0.309

Stream size : 3.41 GiB (88%)

Writing library : x264 core 142 r2479 dd79a61

Encoding settings : cabac=1 / ref=1 / deblock=1:0:0 / analyse=0x1:0x111 / me=hex / subme=2 / psy=1 / psy_rd=1.00:0.00 / mixed_ref=0 / me_range=16 / chroma_me=1 / trellis=0 / 8x8dct=0 / cqm=0 / deadzone=21,11 / fast_pskip=1 / chroma_qp_offset=0 / threads=3 / lookahead_threads=1 / sliced_threads=0 / nr=0 / decimate=1 / interlaced=0 / bluray_compat=0 / constrained_intra=0 / bframes=3 / b_pyramid=2 / b_adapt=1 / b_bias=0 / direct=1 / weightb=1 / open_gop=0 / weightp=1 / keyint=240 / keyint_min=24 / scenecut=40 / intra_refresh=0 / rc_lookahead=10 / rc=crf / mbtree=1 / crf=18.0 / qcomp=0.60 / qpmin=0 / qpmax=69 / qpstep=4 / vbv_maxrate=20000 / vbv_bufsize=25000 / crf_max=0.0 / nal_hrd=none / filler=0 / ip_ratio=1.40 / aq=1:1.00

Default : Yes

Forced : No

Color range : Limited

Color primaries : BT.709

Transfer characteristics : BT.709

Matrix coefficients : BT.709



Audio #1

ID : 2

Format : AC-3

Format/Info : Audio Coding 3

Commercial name : Dolby Digital

Codec ID : A_AC3

Duration : 1 h 37 min

Bit rate mode : Constant

Bit rate : 192 kb/s

Channel(s) : 2 channels

Channel layout : L R

Sampling rate : 48.0 kHz

Frame rate : 31.250 FPS (1536 SPF)

Bit depth : 16 bits

Compression mode : Lossy

Delay relative to video : 78 ms

Stream size : 134 MiB (3%)

Title : Audio español

Service kind : Complete Main

Default : Yes

Forced : No



Audio #2

ID : 3

Format : AC-3

Format/Info : Audio Coding 3

Commercial name : Dolby Digital

Codec ID : A_AC3

Duration : 1 h 37 min

Bit rate mode : Constant

Bit rate : 448 kb/s

Channel(s) : 6 channels

Channel layout : L R C LFE Ls Rs

Sampling rate : 48.0 kHz

Frame rate : 31.250 FPS (1536 SPF)

Bit depth : 16 bits

Compression mode : Lossy

Delay relative to video : 78 ms

Stream size : 312 MiB (8%)

Title : Audio inglés

Service kind : Complete Main

Default : No

Forced : No



Text #1

ID : 4

Format : PGS

Muxing mode : zlib

Codec ID : S_HDMV/PGS

Codec ID/Info : Picture based subtitle format used on BDs/HD-DVDs

Duration : 1 h 36 min

Bit rate : 10.1 kb/s

Count of elements : 1846

Stream size : 7.02 MiB (0%)

Default : No

Forced : No



Text #2

ID : 5

Format : PGS

Muxing mode : zlib

Codec ID : S_HDMV/PGS

Codec ID/Info : Picture based subtitle format used on BDs/HD-DVDs

Duration : 1 h 36 min

Bit rate : 12.8 kb/s

Count of elements : 2280

Stream size : 8.84 MiB (0%)

Default : No

Forced : No