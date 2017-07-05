El cebo
Es geschah am hellichten Tag
Ladislao Vajda (Suiza, Alemania del Oeste (RFA), España; 1958) [B/N, 96 min]
(Wikipedia | Filmaffinity)
Sinopsis:
- [fuente] Una niña aparece asesinada en el bosque de un pequeño pueblo suizo. Inmediatamente las sospechas recaen sobre el viejo vendedor ambulante que encontró el cadáver. Únicamente el comisario Mattei duda de su culpabilidad, pero se acaba de jubilar y deja el caso en manos de un compañero. Ya en el aeropuerto, a punto de despegar su avión, a Mattei le vienen a la mente algunos detalles contados por los niños de la escuela; decide entonces aplazar su viaje e investigar el caso.
Joaquín Juan Penalva, en "Sucedió a plena luz del día", en El Espectador Imaginario, el 7 de agosto de 2018, escribió:[...] De lo que habla "El cebo" es de un mundo que ha perdido la inocencia, un mundo en el que los magos que ofrecen chocolates a las niñas pueden transformarse en asesinos en serie. Y lo más inquietante es que Schrott no es el único monstruo de la película, ya que Matthäi se deja llevar también por los más bajos instintos con tal de atrapar al asesino.
antonalva, en "El terror inocente: no hables con desconocidos…", en Filmaffinity, el 24 de marzo de 2015, escribió:[...] En apenas 90 minutos se desarrolla la absorbente trama. Si se ve de niño, la cinta transmite una poderosa sensación de angustia y se recuerda con espanto la siniestra figura y el opaco peligro que emana del asesino. Todos los que la vimos hace años, guardamos un indeleble desasosiego: pocas veces la estampa colosal de un pobre hombre ha alimentado tan persuasivamente las pesadillas infantiles. Y si se ve como adulto, resalta la trama policíaca, su precisión de reloj suizo y el no andarse por las ramas: cada escena avanza hacia el desenlace, sin rellenos.
Además, se pueden hacer innumerables interpretaciones. Podemos hablar de una crítica al capitalismo, porque el asesino es un ser explotado y sojuzgado por una empresaria mandona, pero también podríamos estar ante un estudio sobre la dependencia y vulnerabilidad de una mujer soltera en una sociedad mercantilista. Y asimismo podría ser una denuncia feroz de cómo las sociedades opulentas están abocadas al crimen. ¿O es acaso una denuncia del atraso inherente de la mentalidad pueblerina? ¿O quizás una representación de la mala influencia de la ciudad sobre el sacrosanto campo…?
Ficha técnica
- Guión: Ladislao Vajda, Hans Jacoby, Friedrich Dürrenmatt; basado en la novela de Friedrich Dürrenmatt.
Música: Bruno Canfora.
Fotografía: Heinrich Gärtner, Ernst Bolliger.
Productora: Chamartín, CCC Filmproduktion, Praesens Film.
Reparto:
- Heinz Rühmann (inspector Matthäi).
- Sigfrit Steiner (detective Feller).
- Siegfried Lowitz (teniente Heinzi).
- Michel Simon (Jacquier).
- Heinrich Gretler (comandante de policía).
- Gert Fröbe (Schrott).
- Berta Drews (señora Schrott).
- Ewald Balser (profesor Manz).
- María Rosa Salgado (señora Heller).
Premios:
- 1958: Festival de Berlín: Sección oficial de largometrajes.
Secuencias
DVDRip VE - AVI
detalles técnicos u otros: mostrar contenido
General
Complete name : El Cebo.avi
Format : AVI
Format/Info : Audio Video Interleave
File size : 1.46 GiB
Duration : 1 h 27 min
Overall bit rate mode : Variable
Overall bit rate : 2 406 kb/s
Writing application : VirtualDubMod 1.5.10.2 (build 2540/release)
Writing library : VirtualDubMod build 2540/release
Video
ID : 0
Format : MPEG-4 Visual
Format profile : Advanced Simple@L5
Format settings : BVOP3
Format settings, BVOP : 3
Format settings, QPel : No
Format settings, GMC : No warppoints
Format settings, Matrix : Default (MPEG)
Codec ID : XVID
Codec ID/Hint : XviD
Duration : 1 h 27 min
Bit rate : 2 229 kb/s
Width : 624 pixels
Height : 472 pixels
Display aspect ratio : 4:3
Frame rate : 25.000 FPS
Color space : YUV
Chroma subsampling : 4:2:0
Bit depth : 8 bits
Scan type : Progressive
Compression mode : Lossy
Bits/(Pixel*Frame) : 0.303
Stream size : 1.35 GiB (93%)
Writing library : XviD 1.2.0SMP (UTC 2006-01-08)
Audio
ID : 1
Format : MPEG Audio
Format version : Version 1
Format profile : Layer 3
Format settings : Joint stereo / MS Stereo
Codec ID : 55
Codec ID/Hint : MP3
Duration : 1 h 27 min
Bit rate mode : Variable
Bit rate : 165 kb/s
Nominal bit rate : 154 kb/s
Channel(s) : 2 channels
Sampling rate : 44.1 kHz
Frame rate : 38.281 FPS (1152 SPF)
Compression mode : Lossy
Stream size : 103 MiB (7%)
Alignment : Aligned on interleaves
Interleave, duration : 26 ms (0.65 video frame)
Interleave, preload duration : 123 ms
Writing library : LAME3.90.
Encoding settings : -m j -V 4 -q 2 -lowpass 18 --abr 154
DVDRip Dual - MKV (fuente)
detalles técnicos u otros: mostrar contenido
General
Unique ID : 246526937022157857737251530855199047160 (0xB9775C6B35EA368D9B3FBDDE03B47DF8)
Complete name : El.Cebo(Ladislao.Vajda,1958).Uncut.(Spanish.German.Spanishsub).DVD-Ripx264.AVC-AC3.by.DCINE.mkv
Format : Matroska
Format version : Version 4
File size : 2.07 GiB
Duration : 1 h 35 min
Overall bit rate : 3 096 kb/s
Encoded date : UTC 2017-07-05 20:36:20 / UTC 2017-07-01T13:20:49Z
Writing application : mkvmerge v7.1.0 ('Good Love') 32bit built on Jul 27 2014 12:59:18
Writing library : libebml v1.3.0 + libmatroska v1.4.1 / Lavf55.12.0
Video
ID : 1
Format : AVC
Format/Info : Advanced Video Codec
Format profile : High@L4.1
Format settings : CABAC / 4 Ref Frames
Format settings, CABAC : Yes
Format settings, RefFrames : 4 frames
Codec ID : V_MPEG4/ISO/AVC
Duration : 1 h 35 min
Bit rate : 2 708 kb/s
Width : 540 pixels
Height : 576 pixels
Display aspect ratio : 4:3
Frame rate mode : Constant
Frame rate : 25.000 FPS
Color space : YUV
Chroma subsampling : 4:2:0
Bit depth : 8 bits
Scan type : Progressive
Bits/(Pixel*Frame) : 0.348
Stream size : 1.81 GiB (87%)
Writing library : x264 core 142 r2479 dd79a61
Encoding settings : cabac=1 / ref=3 / deblock=1:0:0 / analyse=0x3:0x113 / me=hex / subme=7 / psy=1 / psy_rd=1.00:0.00 / mixed_ref=1 / me_range=16 / chroma_me=1 / trellis=1 / 8x8dct=1 / cqm=0 / deadzone=21,11 / fast_pskip=1 / chroma_qp_offset=-2 / threads=1 / lookahead_threads=1 / sliced_threads=0 / nr=0 / decimate=1 / interlaced=0 / bluray_compat=0 / constrained_intra=0 / bframes=3 / b_pyramid=2 / b_adapt=1 / b_bias=0 / direct=1 / weightb=1 / open_gop=0 / weightp=2 / keyint=250 / keyint_min=25 / scenecut=40 / intra_refresh=0 / rc_lookahead=40 / rc=crf / mbtree=1 / crf=18.0 / qcomp=0.60 / qpmin=0 / qpmax=69 / qpstep=4 / vbv_maxrate=62500 / vbv_bufsize=78125 / crf_max=0.0 / nal_hrd=none / filler=0 / ip_ratio=1.40 / aq=1:1.00
Language : Spanish
Default : Yes
Forced : No
Color range : Limited
Color primaries : BT.601 PAL
Transfer characteristics : BT.709
Matrix coefficients : BT.601
Audio #1
ID : 2
Format : AC-3
Format/Info : Audio Coding 3
Commercial name : Dolby Digital
Codec ID : A_AC3
Duration : 1 h 35 min
Bit rate mode : Constant
Bit rate : 192 kb/s
Channel(s) : 2 channels
Channel layout : L R
Sampling rate : 48.0 kHz
Frame rate : 31.250 FPS (1536 SPF)
Bit depth : 16 bits
Compression mode : Lossy
Delay relative to video : -80 ms
Stream size : 131 MiB (6%)
Title : Doblaje Cines 1958
Language : Spanish
Service kind : Complete Main
Default : Yes
Forced : No
Audio #2
ID : 3
Format : AC-3
Format/Info : Audio Coding 3
Commercial name : Dolby Digital
Codec ID : A_AC3
Duration : 1 h 35 min
Bit rate mode : Constant
Bit rate : 192 kb/s
Channel(s) : 2 channels
Channel layout : L R
Sampling rate : 48.0 kHz
Frame rate : 31.250 FPS (1536 SPF)
Bit depth : 16 bits
Compression mode : Lossy
Delay relative to video : -80 ms
Stream size : 131 MiB (6%)
Title : Alemán
Language : German
Service kind : Complete Main
Default : No
Forced : No
Text #1
ID : 4
Format : UTF-8
Codec ID : S_TEXT/UTF8
Codec ID/Info : UTF-8 Plain Text
Duration : 1 h 25 min
Bit rate : 7 b/s
Count of elements : 106
Stream size : 4.53 KiB (0%)
Title : Forzados SubRip
Language : Spanish
Default : Yes
Forced : Yes
Text #2
ID : 5
Format : VobSub
Muxing mode : zlib
Codec ID : S_VOBSUB
Codec ID/Info : Picture based subtitle format used on DVDs
Duration : 1 h 25 min
Bit rate : 237 b/s
Count of elements : 106
Stream size : 148 KiB (0%)
Title : Forzados VodSub
Language : Spanish
Default : No
Forced : No
SOURCE_ID : 0121BD
Text #3
ID : 6
Format : UTF-8
Codec ID : S_TEXT/UTF8
Codec ID/Info : UTF-8 Plain Text
Duration : 1 h 31 min
Bit rate : 56 b/s
Count of elements : 889
Stream size : 38.2 KiB (0%)
Title : Completos SubRip para la VO
Language : Spanish
Default : No
Forced : No
Text #4
ID : 7
Format : VobSub
Muxing mode : zlib
Codec ID : S_VOBSUB
Codec ID/Info : Picture based subtitle format used on DVDs
Duration : 1 h 31 min
Bit rate : 1 815 b/s
Count of elements : 950
Stream size : 1.19 MiB (0%)
Title : Completos VodSub para la VE
Language : Spanish
Default : No
Forced : No
SOURCE_ID : 0120BD
Menu #1
00:00:00.000 : :Chapter 1
00:06:20.800 : :Chapter 2
00:15:38.560 : :Chapter 3
00:23:22.720 : :Chapter 4
00:31:22.720 : :Chapter 5
00:39:50.080 : :Chapter 6
00:48:25.600 : :Chapter 7
00:54:49.120 : :Chapter 8
01:01:28.960 : :Chapter 9
01:09:41.920 : :Chapter 10
01:17:54.880 : :Chapter 11
01:27:53.920 : :Chapter 12
01:35:23.680 : :Chapter 13
Menu #2
00:00:00.080 : en:Chapter 01
00:06:20.720 : en:Chapter 02
00:15:38.480 : en:Chapter 03
00:23:22.640 : en:Chapter 04
00:31:22.640 : en:Chapter 05
00:39:50.000 : en:Chapter 06
00:48:25.520 : en:Chapter 07
00:54:49.040 : en:Chapter 08
01:01:28.880 : en:Chapter 09
01:09:41.840 : en:Chapter 10
01:17:54.800 : en:Chapter 11
01:27:53.840 : en:Chapter 12
01:35:23.600 : en:Chapter 13
01:35:40.400 : en:Chapter 14
